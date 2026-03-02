Singapore, South Korea expand AI, nuclear cooperation; leaders agree to upgrade FTA

Trust and like-minded partners matter more than ever in an increasingly complex and dangerous world, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

He was speaking at a joint press conference with South Korea President Lee Jae-myung on Monday morning (March 2), after the two leaders held a delegation meeting.

The South Korean president is on a three-day state visit to Singapore, following PM Wong's official visit in November 2025.

During that visit, Singapore and South Korea elevated bilateral ties to a strategic partnership and inked eight agreements.

Exchanged MOUs

In their second meeting in just four months, the two leaders witnessed the exchange of five Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) covering areas of cooperation such as advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, nuclear energy, and science and technology.

They also committed to upgrading the free trade agreement (FTA) between Singapore and Korea.

PM Wong said this would ensure that the Singapore-Korea FTA remains forward-looking, relevant, and beneficial to business and workers in the two countries.

Echoing his point, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung noted that the current FTA took effect more than twenty years ago.

"We agreed to upgrade the bilateral FTA, which took effect twenty years ago, in a manner that fully reflects evolving trade and economic security dynamics, as well as technological advances," President Lee said.

At the frontier of technology, the two leaders also witnessed the exchange of MOUs pertaining to joint research and talent exchanges in areas like advanced manufacturing.

Singapore and South Korea will also deepen cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) and work towards a bilateral framework for specific areas of AI collaboration.

BTS K-pop diplomacy

Noting that South Korea is a global cultural powerhouse, PM Wong said that Singaporeans are avid fans of K-drama and K-pop, adding that many Singaporeans travel to Korea to experience its rich culture and heritage first-hand.

In 2024, there were 595,000 visitor arrivals from South Korea.

Meanwhile, there were more than 370,000 visitor arrivals from Singapore in the same year.

Turning to Korean band BTS' performance in Singapore later this year, PM Wong acknowledged that Singapore is the band's longest stop in Asia outside South Korea and Japan, adding that Singapore looks forward to welcoming them.

'A valued and reliable partner'

PM Wong, noting that both countries have shared interests in open trade, multilateralism, and digital connectivity, said South Korea is a "valued and reliable partner".

"In an increasingly complex and dangerous word, trusted and like-minded partners matter more than ever. I am glad that Singapore can count the Republic of Korea as a valued and reliable partner," he said.

