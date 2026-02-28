South Korea President Lee Jae Myung to make 3-day state visit to Singapore

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will make a three-day state visit to Singapore from Sunday (March 1) to Tuesday. It will be his first visit to Singapore since becoming president in 2025.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the visit affirms the "strong relations" between the two countries, adding that it will provide a timely opportunity for both sides to review the progress made in the Singapore-Republic of Korea strategic partnership since its establishment in November 2025.

On Monday, President Lee will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and attend a naming ceremony for the Vanda Lee Jae Myung Kim Hea Kyung, an orchid named in his honour.

President Lee will then call on Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam before holding a delegation meeting with PM Lawrence Wong.

The two leaders will also witness the exchange of several bilateral Memoranda of Understanding and agreements in the areas of energy security, environment, intellectual property, trade, science and technology, and public safety and security.

The South Korean president will attend a dialogue with future artificial intelligence leaders of Korea and Singapore, in between a lunch hosted by PM Wong and a state banquet hosted by President Tharman and Mrs Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam.

President Lee will depart Singapore for the Philippines on Tuesday.

In 2025, South Korea was Singapore's seventh largest trading partner, while Singapore was South Korea's ninth largest trading partner. Exports stood at $29.7 billion, while imports from South Korea grew to $42.5 billion.

