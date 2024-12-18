Japanese family seen picking up litter in Tiong Bahru, Singaporean urges others to do the same

They aren't Singaporeans, but they take better care of our country than some of us do.

A Japanese family was seen picking up litter in Tiong Bahru on Dec 14, spurring a local to reflect on himself and other Singaporeans.

In a post to Facebook group Tiong Bahru Social Page, Alex Chan wrote: "Saw a Japanese family picking up litter along the route to Tiong Bahru Plaza bus stop".

"Let's not litter and make Tiong Bahru clean for all," he said, also thanking the Japanese family.

Speaking with 8world, Chan shared that he's a Tiong Bahru resident and encountered the family while he was buying breakfast that morning.

He believes the family is Japanese as he overheard them conversing in the language while picking up rubbish.

"I thought they were just passing by, but I realised they were cleaning the sheltered walkway," he said.

"This is a good opportunity to teach children not to litter, as there is often rubbish and cigarette butts on this stretch of road," Chan added. According to him, the Japanese children appeared to be about seven to 10 years old.

"If foreigners can be so socially responsible in Singapore, I really hope locals can follow suit."

AsiaOne has reached out to Chan for more information.

This isn't the first time the Japanese made headlines after helping to care for Singapore's environment.

In 2019, Facebook user Ivan Choong shared a post about Toshi, a Japanese tourist who picked up rubbish along Boon Tiong Road.

At the time, Toshi told Choong he had been staying in a hotel in Singapore for about two months.

"I like this place. Very green. Very clean. So I just help to pick up the litter," Toshi told Choong.

"Ladies and gentlemen," Choong wrote in his post, "I present to you Toshi. The hero we don't deserve."

[[nid:692056]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com