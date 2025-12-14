JB businesses report up to 30% fall in Singapore customers, cite 3 main causes

Businesses across the Causeway have seen a drop in customers from Singapore by up to 30 per cent this year-end — atypical for the holiday season — according to reports.

However, some of these Johor Bahru (JB) businesses have cited reasons other than the stronger ringgit for the dip, according to Shin Min Daily News.

The ringgit has appreciated against the Singapore dollar in recent months, with one Singapore dollar now buying RM3.17. It was above RM3.30 for most of 2025, The Straits Times reported.

On Dec 5, Malaysian publication The Star reported that Johor business owners have seen noticeably fewer Singapore patrons, with the holiday season being "unusually quiet" this year.

Some blamed the decrease in Singapore patrons on the less favourable currency exchange rate, along with the unpredictable weather.

"The crowd from Singapore is missing, even on weekends. This is probably the worst year-end crowd we have seen since the Covid-19 pandemic," business operator Robin Jian was quoted by The Star as saying.

Several JB business operators interviewed by Shin Min on Dec 12 similarly noted a decrease in earnings of between 10 to 30 per cent, with an observable decrease in the number of Singaporeans.

Crackdown on illegal cross-border trips

Besides the stronger ringgit, they attributed the decline in Singapore tourists to two other reasons — Singaporeans choosing to take their vacation elsewhere, and the authorities' crackdown on illegal point-to-point services.

A barbershop manager at KSL City mall, Wang Siming, 31, told Shin Min that takings at his three outlets in the mall is down by about 30 per cent this year, citing the impact of the crackdown, along with Singapore-registered cross-border taxis not allowed to drop off passengers freely as the most prominent reasons.

"Ninety per cent of our customers here are from Singapore, so business has been affected a lot; we will be launching some promotions to attract customers back."

One retail outlet manager at Mid Valley Southkey — another mall popular with Singaporeans — noted however, that while foot traffic remained largely the same, the purchasing power of customers has fallen by about 50 per cent from last year.

However, food and beverage businesses in the city appear to be less affected.

Both Founders Cafe and Lavender bakery, located at Mid Valley Southkey, reported that business has been stable. In fact, the manager of Founders Cafe told Shin Min that takings have gone up by 10 per cent since the cafe opened, with Singaporeans making up about 50 per cent of their customers.

Some delaying trip to 2026

A Singaporean resident whom Shin Min spoke to who won't be heading to JB this year end shared that he prefers to visit JB closer to the Chinese New Year for festive shopping.

"Chinese New Year is in February next year, which is later, so I intend to go to JB only in January. I will be holidaying in Thailand and Vietnam this month," said the 39-year-old civil servant.

Another Singaporean stated she won't be going to JB in December due to differing holiday schedules among her friends. However, she usually makes a trip there almost every month, she said.

However, one Singaporean told Shin Min that she still goes across the Causeway every month for nail and beauty services.

"I don't feel that there's a huge difference in the exchange rate... as long as the salons I go to maintain their prices, it won't affect me much," said the 26-year-old accountant.

