126 vehicles impounded for illegal cross-border trips since July, says Sun Xueling

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is continuing with its enforcement against illegal cross-border and ride-hailing services in Singapore, with another nine nabbed in operations conducted over the past three weeks.

The latest series of enforcement operations brings the total number of foreign-registered vehicles impounded for providing such illegal services to 126 since July.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Nov 4), Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling said that the drivers nabbed did not have the necessary insurance and posed safety risks.

"I urge commuters to use only legal and licensed vehicles for cross-border travel needs," she added.

According to the senior minister of state, five of the nine drivers were caught at Tuas and Woodlands Checkpoints on Nov 4, while the remaining four were nabbed in operations over the past three weeks.

In a separate Facebook post the same day, LTA said that the enforcement operations at areas such as North Bridge Road and Jalan Sultan were conducted following tip-offs from the National Private Hire Vehicles Association and National Taxi Association to protect passenger safety and the interests of licensed drivers.

Stepped up enforcement on both sides of the Causeway

Authorities on both sides of the Causeway have been cracking down on illegal cross-border ride-hailing services.

On Oct 17, the Johor Road Transport Department said they had detained the driver of a Singapore-registered vehicle in Johor allegedly providing illegal cross-border transport services.

In August, LTA said that there are no plans to fully liberalise ride-hailing services between Singapore and JB.

"While we are open to ideas to improve the cross-border commuting experience, we would like to clarify that LTA has no plan to fully liberalise cross-border point-to-point transport via ride-hail services," it added.

Instead, it said it is exploring ways to enhance its existing cross-border taxi scheme, which allows a licensed fleet of up to 200 taxis from each side to ferry passengers between Singapore and JB.

These licensed taxis are permitted to pick up and drop off passengers only at a single designated point in the other country — Larkin Sentral in JB for Singapore taxis and Ban San Street Terminal in Singapore for Malaysian taxis.

The operators that are allowed to provide cross-border taxi services include ComfortDelGro and Strides Premier.

Those convicted of providing illegal ride-hailing services will face a maximum jail term of six months, a fine of up to $3,000, or both. They will also face potential forfeiture of their vehicles.

