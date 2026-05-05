Travellers on JB-Singapore RTS Link to clear immigration only once: Edwin Tong

Travellers on the highly-awaited Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) will have to clear immigration only once, before they board the train, Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong said in Parliament on Tuesday (May 5).

During the Second Reading of the Cross-Border Railways (Border Control Co-Location) Bill, he outlined the "seamless and streamlined journey" commuters can expect when taking the RTS Link from Woodlands North Station to Bukit Chagar Station in Johor Bahru.

At Woodlands North, commuters will enter the RTS Link fare gate and undergo security checks and departure clearance by Immigration and Checkpoint Authority (ICA) officers.

Then, they will proceed one level below ICA's departure clearance to the designated area for Malaysia's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) zone within Woodlands North station, where Malaysia's officers will be deployed for immigration clearance.

They can then head to the departure platform and board the train to Bukit Chagar Station.

"The traveller will not need to undergo further immigration clearance upon arrival in Malaysia, and can just walk off the train straight into Johor Bahru," Tong told Parliament.

"Nevertheless, Malaysia's officers at Bukit Chagar Station may conduct further selective security checks, inspect customs permits, and collect taxes and duties, where necessary."

For those commuting from Malaysia to Singapore, the immigration clearance process at Bukit Chagar Station will be identical, he added.

The train services are scheduled to start at the end of this year.

"With a peak capacity of up to 10,000 passengers per hour per direction, the RTS Link will help relieve congestion on the Causeway," Tong said.

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Managing incidents and criminal offences

The Bill also sets out the powers that immigration officers from both countries will have, as well as principles in managing cross-border incidents and criminal jurisdiction over criminal offences committed on board the RTS Link or in specific zones.

Responding to clarifications posed by MPs, Tong emphasised that Singapore's laws remain in effect at the entirety of Woodlands North Station, including the designated areas for Malaysia's CIQ zone.

"Singapore officers are available to assist travellers if needed, and if travellers encounter issues or need help in the designated areas, they should act similar to how they would anywhere else in Singapore and when necessary, seek help from Singapore authorities," he said.

The Second Minister added that Singapore currently has no intention to deploy dedicated enforcement officers on board the trains, but CCTV coverage of train cabins will be monitored in real time.

"The rail operator also has the option of deploying roving staff on board trains as and when they decide necessary, and they will be able to contact the operations control centre and provide any necessary assistance during the five minute journey."

On how Singapore officers stationed in Malaysia would handle individuals in possession of controlled or prohibited items under Singapore law, such as drugs or vapes, Tong said these individuals will be handed over to Malaysian authorities as Malaysian laws apply.

"But regardless of how Malaysian law deals with such attempts, our focus is to harden our borders against such items and prevent them from coming into Singapore," he stressed.

"This is a reciprocal arrangement, so we can't arrest in Malaysia and Malaysia's officers can't arrest in Singapore.

"Should drugs be found, or...any other illicit items be found during our checks done in Singapore, Singapore law would then apply, and Singapore's zero tolerance approach to drug trafficking will not change."

The Bill was passed unanimously.

Train journeys on the RTS Link are expected to take just five minutes.

Fares could be priced at around $5 to $7 per trip, Malaysia Transport Minister Anthony Loke said earlier this year.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com