Jennie Chua takes over as new Temasek Foundation chairman

Temasek Foundation has announced the appointment of Jennie Chua as its new chairman of the board.

This foundation is the philanthropic arm of Singapore's state-owned global investment company, Temasek. It supports a diverse range of programmes that uplift lives and communities in Singapore and beyond.

Chua, 80, has served on the board of Temasek Foundation (TF) since its beginnings in 2007.

She succeeds Benny Lim, 68, who has served as the foundation's chairman since 2020.

Lim, who is also the chairman of the Housing and Development Board, will continue to remain on the board of the foundation.

"During his tenure, he (Lim) provided oversight in guiding TF's strategic transformation."

"Together with the board, he also steered the organisation through its Covid-19 initiatives, complementing other nationwide efforts in building resilience against the pandemic and supporting Singaporeans in staying safe", TF said in a media statement.

The foundation also extended its gratitude to Lim for his "valuable contributions and dedication".

Chua, who took over as chairman on Sept 1, is Singapore's non-resident Ambassador to Spain.

She also serves as the chairman of the Woodlands Health Development Board. Chua was awarded the Distinguished Service Order for her contributions to the arts, education, healthcare and international relations in 2024.

TF said it welcomes Chua into her new role and "look forward to an exciting new chapter of growth".

