URA chairman Peter Ho receives top honours in this year's National Day awards

Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) chairman Peter Ho has been awarded the Order of Nila Utama (with High Distinction) – one of Singapore’s top national honours – for contributing significantly to Singapore in more than 50 years of distinguished service.

The former civil service head heads this year’s list of National Day Award recipients.

He is also a senior adviser to the Centre of Strategic Futures and a senior fellow in the Civil Service College.

Despite retiring from the Singapore Administrative Service in 2010 after a 34-year career in the Public Service, Ho, 68, continues to be active on the boards of several academic, arts, research, and science-related entities.

Before his retirement, Ho was the head of the Civil Service and permanent secretary at various ministries, including Defence and Foreign Affairs. He was also awarded the Distinguished Service Order in 2016.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to have served Singapore for the past fifty years. In this long journey, I have had the privilege of working with many colleagues who have shared the vision of building a nation that is competitive, secure, and culturally vibrant," Ho said in a statement to the media.

Ho joins a small group of individuals who have been conferred the Order of Nila Utama (with High Distinction).

The last person awarded the Order of Nila Utama (With High Distinction) was former minister Lim Chee Onn in 2019.

Lim has been a member of the Council of Presidential Advisers since 2017.

A total of 6,774 individuals, including public servants, community and grassroots leaders and educators, will receive National Day Honours this year.

The awards are an acknowledgement of acts of merit and service to Singapore.

Amongst them, six were awarded the Distinguished Service Order. The Distinguished Service Order is awarded to any person who has performed within Singapore any act or series of acts constituting distinguished conduct.

They are:

Jennie Chua Kheng Yeng, 80, chairman of the Woodlands Health Campus Development Board and chairman of Vanguard Healthcare

Hsieh Fu Hua, 74, chairman of the National University Health System and chairman of the National University of Singapore Board of Trustees

Peter Ong Boon Kwee, 63, former chairman of Enterprise Singapore and former Head of Civil Service

Syed Hassan Syed Mohammad Salim Al-Attas, 72, member of the Presidential Council for Minority Rights

Phillip Tan Eng Seong, 75, chairman of Yellow Ribbon Singapore

Teo Ming Kian, 72, chairman of Singapore Technologies Engineering

Known as “The Grand Dame of Singapore”, Chua, who turned 80 this year, was the first female general manager at Raffles Hotel in 1990.

This veteran hotelier is also Singapore’s non-resident Ambassador to Spain. In 2014, she was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for her work as chairman of the Alexandra Health System and as the immediate past chairman of the Community Chest.

As chairman of the Woodlands Health Development Board, Chua led her team to overcome disruptions to the facility’s construction due to Covid-19-related delays. The Woodlands Health Campus officially opened last month.

As founding chairman, she also steered Vanguard Healthcare to establish five nursing homes over seven years to meet growing demand.

Chua’s citation also noted that her contributions spanned multiple sectors beyond healthcare, such as the arts, education and international relations.

In a statement to the media, Woodlands Health's CEO, Dr Jason Cheah, said that Chua encouraged and inspired the Woodlands Health team to create something different, not just in terms of the physical hospital campus but also in how healthcare services should be delivered, with the ultimate aim of improving the lives of their patients and the community.

He added that Chua came up with many new ideas that are now implemented in the new health campus.