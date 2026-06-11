Jesus Christ Superstar musical given Advisory 16 rating for mature, religiously sensitive content

The long-running musical Jesus Christ Superstar, which presents a dramatised, artistic interpretation of biblical figures and events, has been given an Advisory 16 rating for "some mature content" by the Singapore authorities.

"The Advisory 16 rating and consumer advice are intended to alert audiences to the mature and religiously sensitive nature of the content," said the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a joint statement on Thursday (June 11).

The production's presenter, Base Entertainment Asia, has also included a disclaimer on ticketing platforms stating that the musical, set to be staged from Aug 19 to Sept 6 at the Sands Theatre, "is presented for entertainment purposes only, and is not intended to be a biblically accurate representation of the life of Jesus".

The disclaimer will also be present at the event venue at Marina Bay Sands.

Jesus Christ Superstar began as a rock opera album in 1970, was staged as a musical the next year, and adapted into a film in 1973. The film was approved for screening in Singapore in 1974.

The authorities said in their joint statement that IMDA reviewed materials submitted for the production against the Arts Entertainment Classification Code, consulted MCCY and MHA on community and religious sensitivities, and also sought views of its advisory panels.

IMDA also took into account the work's long history, including the fact that the film adaptation had previously been screened in Singapore.

"The Government recognises that some Christian leaders and members of the Christian community are concerned that the production does not present a biblically accurate account of the life of Jesus Christ.

"Agencies have engaged them to hear their views and to explain the Government's approach to arts classification, including how religiously sensitive content is assessed. The classification of the production is not an endorsement of the production," said the authorities in the joint statement.

"The Government is mindful of the diverse views and sensitivities in our multicultural and multireligious society. Our approach seeks to balance support for artistic expression with the safeguarding of mutual respect and religious harmony."

The authorities said they will continue consulting and engaging advisory panels and key stakeholders, especially on content that may be religiously sensitive.

Productions that denigrate any religion, incite hatred or ill-will, or pose a real risk to religious harmony will not be allowed to be staged here, they added.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com