Jogger shouts for help as stray dogs chase after him at Pasir Ris park, falls and gets injured

A casual jog at the park suddenly turned into an intense sprint for one jogger when several stray dogs started chasing him.

His frantic bid at escaping was posted to TikTok by user Garygaryocp, who told AsiaOne that the video was filmed by an anonymous eyewitness at around 10.40pm near Pasir Ris Drive 3 on Saturday (Nov 4) and sent to him.

In the full one-minute clip seen by AsiaOne, the strays were first seen wandering around the quiet path before the lone jogger appears.

As the jogger runs past, the dogs start barking loudly and bound after him and the man hastily speeds up and races away with five dogs in hot pursuit.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@garygaryocp/video/7297988220904541448[/embed]

The clip then cuts off with the jogger bolting out of sight while screaming as the dogs continue their chase.

In a follow-up video posted today (Nov 6), Gary said that the "brave" jogger eventually ran to safety, albeit sustaining a few cuts and scrapes in the process.

"Subsequently he fell and suffered cuts on his hand, elbow and knees," wrote Gary. "Fortunately, after his fall, the dogs left."

He told AsiaOne that "stray dogs can be seen roaming around frequently" at the area, though the dogs are "pretty mobile and not always at the same location".

According to Gary, the dogs have chased others before and this incident is "not the first time". He also pointed out that the stray dogs "could pose a real danger to children or elderlies".

Some cyclists have previously warned about a pack of stray dogs spotted at Lorong Halus in Pasir Ris back in 2021.

While some netizens were tickled by the jogger's swift speed after the dogs gave chase, others said that he should have stood his ground and not run away.

According to the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS), stray dogs may be seen roving in packs, foraging for food and looking for shelter. Most stray dogs are scared of humans and are quick to stay out of the way, though some may approach and sniff passers-by.

Members of the public should stay calm and not run if they encounter a stray dog as the dogs may give chase. Instead, one should fold their arms in front and walk slowly in the opposite direction at a constant pace, according to AVS.

ALSO READ: Jogger screams for help as otters chase after her at West Coast Park

lim.kewei@asiaone.com