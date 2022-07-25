Jogger screams for help as otters chase after her at West Coast Park

They heard her screams for help, but those who visited West Coast Park last Friday (July 22) evening could only watch on helplessly while a woman was chased by a bevy of angry otters.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Lu Xiu Feng said that she spotted several otters when she was taking a walk in the park with her son and daughter.

While she was happily taking photos of the animals from afar, the 48-year-old noticed a female jogger being chased by seven otters.

"I believe that the otters were aggravated after the woman accidentally stepped on one of their pups," Lu said, adding that the animals were hot on the jogger's heels for a minute or two.

Although there were more than 10 people who heard the woman's screams for help, Lu pointed out that they were too afraid to go near the otters.

"I did not see the otters biting the woman, but they started running towards us so we had to flee," she said, adding that the otters later went back into the forest.

The otter attack left Lu's children traumatised, Shin Min reported.

"We were not able to help [the woman]. The otter's teeth were very sharp, it's no joke," Lu said, adding that there should be signs at the park reminding joggers to be careful of otters.

There have been several reports of otter attacks in recent months.

In April, a man jogging at Kallang Riverside Park was bitten on the leg while taking videos of the animals.

The 52-year-old engineer admitted that he had gotten too close to the animals in his excitement, saying, "Usually, my wife and I will remind our children not to get too close when we see otters, but [sometimes] we forget."

He received an injection at Raffles Hospital and was given five days' medical leave.

And in December last year, a man racked up $1,200 in medical bills after he was bitten "26 times in 10 seconds" by otters at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

Graham George Spencer told Today that the animals went from "being quiet to going crazy like dogs" after a runner had cut into their path.

When encountering otters, the National Parks Board has suggested doing the following:

Do not touch, chase or corner the animals as these actions might frighten them

Refrain from talking loudly and using flash photography as it might scare and provoke otters

Keep dogs on a tight leash to prevent them from chasing and frightening otters

