Johnson & Johnson CEO questioned over stock sale ahead of story on asbestos in Baby Powder

NEW BRUNSWICK, United States - Johnson & Johnson chief executive Alex Gorsky on Monday (Jan 27) faced questions from plaintiffs lawyers over the timing of his sale of company stock, as he testified for the first time in a jury trial over allegations that the company's Baby Powder causes cancer.

Gorsky told the jury that he had sold company shares in November 2018, two days after a Reuters reporter contacted the company and summarized in an email her review of documents that showed J&J knew small amounts of asbestos had been found in its talc on occasion since 1971.

Gorsky testified that he was not shown the email from the Reuters reporter at the time of the stock sale.

On Dec 14, 2018, Reuters published the story that showed J&J had failed to disclose that small amounts of asbestos, a known carcinogen, had sometimes been found in its talc over several decades. After the Reuters report was published, a selloff wiped out more than US$40 billion (S$54.3 billion) from the company's market value.

At the time, J&J dismissed the Reuters' report as "an absurd conspiracy theory."

"My trade took place at a time when I did not have that kind of knowledge about the article," Gorsky said on Monday. Gorsky testified that he followed all of the appropriate approval processes with the company's board of directors and legal team regarding the sale of company shares after exercising stock options.

J&J faces more than 16,000 lawsuits alleging it sold powders contaminated with asbestos and failed to warn users. It also faces a federal criminal investigation into how forthright it has been about the products' safety.

Filings made by J&J to the US Securities and Exchange Commission show that Gorsky sold US$38.6 million of company stock on Nov 16, two days after Reuters made its findings known to the company.

On Monday, Gorsky acknowledged that his net proceeds totaled about US$22 million. In response to questions from a lawyer representing J&J, Gorsky reiterated that he had not been told about the Reuters email in advance of the stock sale.