Another Singaporean arrested for alleged involvement in JB murder handed over to Malaysia police

A 30-year-old Singaporean man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a case of murder in Johor Bahru (JB) on March 14.

In an updated statement on Wednesday (March 25), police said he was handed over to the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) on the same day.

They added that the arrest was made after a warrant of arrest was issued by a Malaysian court and the RMP made a request for assistance.

He becomes the sixth person to be arrested by Singapore and Malaysia law enforcement agencies, and the fifth to be arrested in Singapore.

Three Singaporean men, aged between 23 and 29, and a 27-year-old woman were earlier handed over to the Royal Malaysian Police on March 19.

A fifth suspect was arrested while trying to leave Johor a day earlier on March 18.

They are assisting Malaysia police in their investigations into the death of a 32-year-old Singaporean man who was killed at Aston Club Southkey in JB.

The victim, who was attacked with a sharp weapon at around 5am on March 14, subsequently died in hospital due to injuries from a stab wound to his neck.

He had reportedly visited the nightclub with the suspects. They are said to have consumed alcohol and later had an argument which turned physical.

Four other Singaporeans were handed over to Malaysian authorities on March 20.

Police added that they have always worked closely with the RMP in cases involving cross-border fugitives.

"The arrest of the persons involved in this case reflects the strong and long-standing relationship between the SPF and the RMP," they said.

[[nid:732075]]

editor@asiaone.com