Johor govt seeking stricter laws against foreign drivers misusing subsidised fuel

The Johor state government is seeking to strengthen existing legislation and impose stricter action against foreign drivers who illegally refuel with subsidised petrol.

The state's executive committee chairman for Investment, Commerce, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources, Lee Ting Han, said on Monday (Aug 11) that the idea had been proposed several months ago, reported the New Straits Times.

He added that current regulations only penalise petrol station operators who sell subsidised fuel to foreign vehicle owners.

"At the state level, we will continue to propose to the federal government that enforcement action [will] be taken against those who violate the country's laws, such as foreigners refuelling their vehicles with subsidised fuel," said Lee.

"Currently, action can only be taken against petrol station owners. We propose that legislation be further enhanced to empower enforcement personnel from the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry to act against offenders directly."

According to Oriental Daily, Lee revealed that two incidents involving foreign-registered vehicles illegally refuelling with subsidised Ron95 petrol had occurred last week.

On Aug 3, a Singapore-registered vehicle was caught on camera not only refuelling with Ron95 but also transferring the petrol into a plastic barrel.

Another incident reportedly occurred four days later at a petrol station along the Senai-Desaru Expressway, where a man was caught filling up a Singapore-registered vehicle with Ron95 fuel.

Lee noted that the Johor Domestic Trade Department has launched an investigation and obtained CCTV footage from the relevant petrol stations.

"Once the investigation is complete, the case will be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action," said Lee.

