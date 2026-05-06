Joo Seng blaze: Man, 44, who burnt down flat by burning charcoal in living room claims no harm intended

A 44-year-old man was charged in court on Wednesday (May 6) for allegedly starting a fire on Monday that ended up engulfing a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat at Block 14 Joo Seng Road.

According to court documents, Liu Zheyuan is accused of burning a pot of charcoal in the living room of the 18th-floor flat at about 9.40pm.

He was charged with one count of mischief by fire. When his charges were read, Liu admitted to setting the fire but denied having any intention to cause harm, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

The court ordered for Liu to be remanded for two weeks at the Institute of Mental Health for two weeks for medical examinations.

AsiaOne understands from residents from the affected block that the man lives in the said unit with his elderly parents.

The Monday night blaze resulted in significant damage to the 18th-floor flat and surrounding units.

A total of 10 persons, including two firefighters, were taken to hospital as a result of the fire.

Liu is due to return to court on May 20. If found guilty of mischief by fire, he could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

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editor@asiaone.com