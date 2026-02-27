'I felt like giving up': Student overcomes leukaemia, paraplegia to ace A-level exams

Just two months into primary school, Joshua Ong was diagnosed with leukaemia — a life-changing diagnosis which forced the now 19-year-old to withdraw for the remainder of the academic year.

In 2014, Ong had gone to the hospital with what seemed to be influenza when a pediatrician observed that his face was "a bit lopsided and there might be a tumour". After several tests, he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic lymphoma, a cancer of the blood.

But Ong went on to overcome his medical challenges and on Friday (Feb 27), he was one of 10,977 students who received their A-level results.

The Victoria Junior College (VJC) graduate scored straight As for all his subjects — GP, History, Economics, China Studies in English and Mathematics.

However, it wasn't an easy journey for him.

Following his diagnosis, Ong underwent chemotherapy treatment at National University Hospital (NUH) for the rest of the year.

"I didn't really know what was going on then," said Ong in an interview with AsiaOne. "I felt very uncertain because, obviously, I do not know a lot of people that have to go through the same thing.

"So it was such a rush, and I remember I felt very trapped because there was nothing I could do," he added.

The hardest part for Ong? Not going to school, which he enjoyed, as he "had a fun social life; and being able to go (for) CCA was very rewarding".

Ong was subsequently declared cancer-free and has been in remission since 2014. However, the intensive treatment resulted in spastic paraplegia — a condition which causes stiffness and weakness in the lower limbs.

"There's been moments that I felt like giving up," Ong admitted.

He recalled a "tough phase" in his first year of Junior College (JC), when his oncologist told him that while his health was good, his paraplegia condition would likely not get better due to his age.

Nearly $300k in treatments

Ong's mother, 51-year-old housewife Cheryl Seah, told AsiaOne that doctors initially estimated Ong's chances of survival to be around 55 per cent following his leukaemia diagnosis.

"All of us noticed (his paraplegia) because he couldn't get up," said Seah.

She added that Ong, who lost his ability to run after his diagnosis, was unable to walk after Primary 6 and has been relying on a wheelchair since.

Ong's father, 52-year-old investment manager Justin Ong, said that his son's treatment cost around $250,00 to $300,000 in the first two years.

Fortunately, they were able to offset the cost with their insurance.

The first two years following the diagnosis were challenging, said Seah, as they had to take turns caring for their son, with Seah accompanying him in the morning and her husband taking over at night.

Seah recalled being "worried all the time", especially when her son started showing signs of weakness in his lower limbs and had difficulty walking after starting chemotherapy.

Strong support system

Ong shared that he had a strong support system from both family and friends.

Ong's father said he began to open up more in school. "One of the biggest surprises (at VJC) is that the environment is very conducive for him."

As Ong sat in the school canteen on Friday, eating his lunch and awaiting the release of his results, many peers approached him to strike up conversations.

He even learned how to take public transport in JC with the help of his friends.

Seah said: "That was quite shocking, because I remember when he went for orientation, (during the) first week of school, he told me, 'I'm going out. Oh, my friends will take me. We're taking the MRT.'

"And I was quite shocked, I didn't know what to do but he came back all safe and sound. From there, he was more encouraged to go out."

His civics and project work teacher, Chloe Lim, 31, described Joshua as determined and academically strong.

Lim said: "There are some aspects of his mobility that limit him in a very practical sense, getting around from place to place, but I think he has been very determined to not let that define him."

She shared that Ong often wants to be involved and make full use of his JC experience. For instance, he even insisted on journeying along with his classmates during the school's cross-country event.

"I want him to be known and seen by others not because of his disability, but because of who he is as a leader," said Lim.

"With the friends that he has, I think that circle of support, he has been able to do more and more and I think his mobility limits him less and less."

'I gained a lot of new perspectives'

Thinking of his younger self, Ong said: "I would not say that all these are really blessings, and I did have a lot of misfortune nonetheless, (but) I think I gained a lot from this experience overall.

"I gained a lot of new perspectives on life and things that matter more than just (tangible) achievements."

Looking towards the future, Ong hopes to pursue law.

When asked why, Ong referenced Chia Yong Yong, a Singaporean lawyer and disability advocate, who was a guest speaker in his first year of JC.

Seeing Chia, who sat in a wheelchair just as he did, Ong said: "That was very inspirational and really stuck with me. So I do hope to follow in those steps."

