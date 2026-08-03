Man dies after being trapped in lorry by collapsed scaffolding at Jurong Port construction site

A male lorry driver has died after a scaffolding collapsed onto the lorry he was in at a Jurong Port construction site on Monday (Aug 3) morning.

A photograph of the incident shared with AsiaOne shows a section of fallen scaffolding on the lorry, crushing its cabin.

Nearby, a forklift and workers are seen working alongside Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) rescuers at the collapsed structure.

AsiaOne understands that the site is where construction works for the Jurong Port Integrated Construction and Prefabrication Hub is taking place. It is part of Singapore's first integrated construction park launched in November 2024.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, SCDF stated that it received a call for assistance at about 9.50am on Monday.

"Upon SCDF's arrival, a person was found trapped in the driver's seat of a lorry after the scaffolding collapsed onto the lorry," it said.

SCDF added that its rescue specialists from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) worked with the construction site's staff to remove the scaffolding from the lorry, adding that the trapped driver was released using hydraulic rescue equipment.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a SCDF paramedic.

AsiaOne has reached out to the Ministry of Manpower, Building and Construction Authority, Singapore Police Force, and Jurong Port for more information.

Workplace deaths 'a cause for concern'

The latest fatality comes just over a month after MOM said on June 26 that 21 workers had died in workplace incidents so far this year, up from 18 over the same period in 2025.



Describing the recent spate of workplace deaths as "a cause for concern", the ministry said employers, supervisors and workers must remain vigilant and adhere to workplace safety requirements.

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editor@asiaone.com