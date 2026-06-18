Kallang Bahru accident: Man to be charged with possessing weapon and multiple traffic offences

A 36-year-old man will be charged in court on Friday (June 19) for alleged possession of a scheduled weapon, unauthorised possession of weapons and multiple traffic offences.

He was the driver of a red saloon car which was involved in an accident with a yellow ComfortDelGro taxi along Kallang Bahru towards Lavender Street on Wednesday.

He allegedly abandoned his car and fled the scene prior to police officers' arrival.

Suspected drugs, drug-related paraphernalia, e-vaporisers and a knuckleduster were later found in the car and seized as case exhibits.

He faces seven charges, including the possession of a scheduled weapon; unauthorised possession of weapons; driving while under the influence of a drug; dangerous driving causing hurt; driving without a valid driving licence, leaving vehicle causing obstruction; and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Police told AsiaOne on Wednesday night that they arrested the man within five hours for various offences including driving under the influence of drugs, driving without a licence, dangerous driving, possession of a scheduled weapon and drug-related offences.

The accident also resulted in injuries to the the 60-year-old male taxi driver and his 43-year-old female passenger. They were both taken conscious to Raffles Hospital.

@asiaone An accident involving a taxi and a car occurred in front of Bendemeer MRT Exit B on June 17 at around 8am. SCDF said one person was conveyed to Raffles Hospital following the incident along Kallang Bahru. #news #Singapore #Accident #Road #Safety ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

In an updated statement issued on Thursday, police said their preliminary investigations revealed that the driver had driven erratically before colliding into the taxi from the opposite direction.

They also found that the man did not have a valid driving licence, nor did the car have a valid insurance.

Officers from Central Police Division established his identity through extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of police cameras. Two knives were also seized during his arrest.

He will also be investigated by the Central Narcotics Bureau for possession of controlled drugs, consumption of controlled drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The vaporiser-related offence has also been referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

Police also warned motorists that driving under the influence of drugs is an extremely dangerous and irresponsible act, adding that firm action will be taken against motorists who drive under the influence of drugs, psychoactive substances, intoxicating substances or alcohol.

[[nid:738268]]

editor@asiaone.com