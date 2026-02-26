Active search operations for boy missing at Kallang River called off: SCDF

The second day of search operations for a 13-year-old boy, who was reported missing and is suspected to have drowned in Kallang River on Wednesday (Feb 25), ended with no sign of him.

AsiaOne was among members of the media who observed the search operations and spoke to Daniel's (the missing boy) mother, Madam Siti, who has been keeping a vigil at the river, along with her two other sons.

Madam Siti told AsiaOne that her husband is in prison and she takes care of the house largely by herself.

According to Madam Siti, she didn't know that Daniel was going fishing as he does not have a habit of loitering outside after school and would usually head back to their home in Redhill.

Throughout the day, Singapore Civil Defence Force officers were seen searching along different parts of the river's banks in teams of two to three people.

At about 5.50pm, hopes were briefly lifted when officers sighted a floating object, but it was not Daniel.

They eventually stopped search operations at around 7pm.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, a Singapore Civil Defence Force spokesperson said that rescuers have searched the area extensively, but found no signs of Daniel.

"Active search operation was called off at about 7pm. SCDF will continue to monitor the situation and conduct periodic checks in the area," the spokesperson added.

How it happened

Speaking to AsiaOne on Thursday (Feb 26), the boy's friend, who wished to be known only as Hirzi, said they had been fishing in a group of four when the incident occurred.

"Daniel (the boy) tried to help me with the fishing rod when it got stuck, and as I was trying to fix it, I saw him fall into the water," said Hirzi, who attends the same secondary school as the missing teenager.

He added that during the rescue attempt, another boy also fell into the river but was saved.

"We couldn't save him (the missing boy) because the wind pushed him too far away. The three of us were trying to figure out how to save him, and we had no choice but to call the police," said Hirzi.

They were also seen at Kallang River on Thursday.

Preliminary investigations by the police do not suggest any foul play.

