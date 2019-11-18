Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok's newest obsession

PHOTO: Instagram/ssokywu, Screengrab/Lianhe Wanbao
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

You can never have too much of a good thing.

We had one hawker hunk making girls sweat with his thick biceps and fiery carrot cake. Then we had another serving up cups of boba joy. Now, we're introducing 28-year-old Soki Wu, the newest thirst trap talent on the block.

He's the second-generation owner of Katong Shopping Centre's underground hot eatery, Delicious Boneless Chicken Rice, after taking over his parent's business of 30 years, reported Lianhe Wanbao. He's also a NAFA graduate, an aspiring comedian and a bonafide snacc.

Wu found fame earlier this year in August after his series of videos took off on Tiktok. In his most viral clip to date, he grooves and whirls to the tunes of Señorita in front of his stall, all whilst donning his signature apron.

View this post on Instagram

A new chicken dance . 🐣🐣 #l4l #likeforlikes

A post shared by Soki Wu (@ssokywu) on

Another clip involves him reenacting a scene from the Story of Yanxi Palace, sporting chilli sauce packets as earrings and a clothes hanger fashioned into a hairpiece.

The dance was impromptu, he recounted in an interview with the Chinese evening daily. It just so happened that he was bored at work, so he decided to bust out his dancing shoes. As for his ingenious earring idea, he explained that it was just meant to be eyecatching.

"I love being the first to do something no one else has ever done before. In fact, the business has grown by five per cent since."

His business isn't the only thing to have grown. At the time of writing, he's also gained over 10,000 followers on Instagram. Wu laughed as he shared how when he first realised his video went viral, he immediately gave his signature to a few friends.

Despite his tone physique and suave good looks, Wu isn't afraid of making himself look ugly for the sake of comedy.

Wu's always had a love for television dramas and Taiwanese variety shows since young. He even bought VCDs of local dramas such as Beautiful Connection and Holland V. One thing led to another, and he soon grew to love performing too.

Though he still aspires to be a comedian, he took over the family business as he couldn't tolerate the idea of his parents, both of whom are nearing 60 years of age, spending long hours tending to the stall. Neither could he stand the thought of his parents' years of efforts going down the drain should they shut down.

Wu doesn't regret his decision at all — he considers the business a form of financial backing.

"When artists have no income, they'll have to find another job to support themselves anyways."

On the bright side, on days where he has to attend an interview or audition, his parents would help out at the stall, allowing him to chase his dreams while still having his main source of income taken care of.

rainercheung@asiaone.com

