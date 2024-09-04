'Keeping kampung spirit alive': Woodlands residents praised for containing fire before SCDF arrives

Some brave Woodlands residents sprang into action to subdue a raging fire while waiting for help to arrive, earning praise from netizens.

In a video posted to TikTok by user Amritpal Singh on Monday (Sept 2), flames and smoke can be seen engulfing an area which was cordoned off by barricades.

A few men, seemingly residents, were seen trying to put out the fire with a hose.

"The superheroes who helped contain the fire before SCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force) arrived, kudos," read the video caption.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@amritpalsingh7/video/7409667264489868562[/embed]

Speaking to AsiaOne, Singh said that the incident happened last Sunday (Sept 1) at around 4.20pm along Woodlands Street 81, in front of Block 870.

"Three to four members of the public assisted with fire extinguishers initially, with about 10 extinguishers used," the 32-year-old cabin crew recounted.

"Two of them took out pipes and started spraying water to contain the fire. About 10 to 15 minutes later, the SCDF arrived and took over."

He added that he felt happy seeing fellow neighbours and members of the public helping out, even using their own fire extinguishers to do so.

"Keeping up the kampung spirit," he said.

'Thank you for your bravery'

Some netizens echoed Singh's sentiments, praising and thanking the "neighbourhood heroes" for their willingness to help.

One netizen commented: "Well done to [members of the] public who helped. They deserved to be recognised."

"Thank you for your bravery," wrote another commenter.

Another netizen commented: "Great heroes, Woodlands has excellent kampung spirit, helping each other to overcome challenges. Well done!"

Some netizens, however, questioned why water hoses were being used to put the fire out instead of fire extinguishers like "they are taught to use".

Responding to such comments, Singh clarified that the helpful residents had used fire extinguishers before switching to hoses due to the size of the blaze.

Responding to AsiaOne's enquiries, SCDF said that it was alerted to a fire near Block 870 Woodlands Street 81 on Sunday at about 4:30pm.

The fire involved combustible materials in a skip bin and was extinguished by SCDF personnel using two water jets.

Two people were assessed for minor injuries but both declined to be sent to the hospital.

SCDF added that it understands some members of the public had attempted to put out the fire before its arrival and will be reaching out to commend them for their public-spirited acts.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ALSO READ: More than 20 explosions heard: Cars ablaze in massive fire at Golden Mile Tower rooftop carpark

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com