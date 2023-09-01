'Keeping up with our annual tradition': ICA congratulates Malaysia on 66th Merdeka Day with 2 cakes

One good turn deserves another.

Earlier in August, the Malaysian immigration authorities gifted a cake to the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) to celebrate Singapore's 58th National Day.

To repay their kindness, the ICA did the same yesterday (Aug 31) to congratulate their Malaysian counterpart with two cakes to celebrate the country's 66th Merdeka Day.

In pictures uploaded to the ICA's Facebook page, both cakes were shown to have the message "Happy 66th Birthday Malaysia!" elegantly scripted above the Malaysian flag.

Gracing the right side of the cakes is Malaysia's iconic Petronas Twin Towers. The building is further accentuated by a burst of vibrant fireworks surrounding it.

The only thing that sets these two cakes apart was their colour theme — one was frosted in blue and the other in red.

ICA commanders from the Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints presented the cakes to the staff at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Complex and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB).

According to the ICA, the gesture was made to "keep up with our annual tradition" to commemorate the occasion.

They added: "We look forward to continuing strong partnership with our Malaysian counterparts to facilitate trade and safe travels at the land borders."

Netizens also appreciated this friendly act of kindness and thanked them for their warm greetings.

