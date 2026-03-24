'Something he always wanted': Kelly Jie Seafood gifts head chef a Rolex for 20 years of service

A chef of two decades at a zi char restaurant in Singapore was rewarded for his long service with a gift he'd always wanted — a Rolex watch.

In a social media post published on Monday (March 24), Kelly Jie Seafood — formerly known as TPY Mellben Seafood — shared how its head chef, who has been with the restaurant since its beginnings in 2006, has stood by them through every chapter of their journey.

"20 years, not just of work, but of loyalty, trust and heart. Not just as our head chef, but as our mum’s closest partner, carrying the kitchen through the toughest days and quietly holding everything together behind the scenes," the post read.

The restaurant added that it had bought the watch for its head chef as it was something he had always wanted but was reluctant to buy for himself.

"We got him something he has always wanted but never brought himself to buy — a Rolex. A small gift for something that can never truly be measured," it said.

When presented with the gift, the man appeared surprised and joked about its authenticity before opening the box.

"Is it really mine? Don't prank me," he said, still in disbelief.

When asked to put it on, he remarked with a laugh that his wrists were oily and needed to be cleaned, prompting restaurant founder Kelly Soon to spray sanitiser on his wrist.

The restaurant is currently managed by its second-generation owners, sisters Rachel Lim and Zara Lim.

Expressing their appreciation for the head chef, they praised him for continuing to "give his 101 per cent" despite the changes over time.

"Guiding us patiently, supporting us wholeheartedly, and caring for us like his own daughters," they wrote.

"Thank you for giving your youth, your strength, and your heart to this place. We are who we are today because of you."

The post has since garnered more than 164,000 views and 3,500 comments.

In the comments section, many netizens praised the restaurant for their heartwarming gesture.

"Salute to you for taking care of your loyal staff," said one user. Another wrote: "Kudos to the management for recognising the head chef's contribution and hard work in such a nice way."

Several eagle-eyed commenters identified the gift as a Rolex GMT-Master, reportedly valued at between $16,000 and $30,000.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com