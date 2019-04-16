KFC unleashes their inner hypebeast, drops limited-edition sneakers

Get ready for a new player in the streetwear scene.

You may recall the rush to grab a limited-edition McDonald's McGriddles hoodie earlier this year, but wait, there's more. KFC has just announced that they will take one great step into the fast-food fashion scene.

The fast-food chain revealed that they will release limited-edition sneakers for the ultimate fans out there.

But before you rush to cop this drop, KFC added that only eight pairs of shoes are available for grabs.

In a Facebook post on April 12, the brand teased their new kicks:

In line with their new Hot Blaze Grilled Chicken launching tomorrow (April 17), fans of the fast-food chain can bring home a pair of custom-sized limited-edition sneakers when they join their social media contest.

Simply take a photo with the new Hot Blaze Grilled Chicken and post it on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #HotBlazeGrilled. Don't forget to tag KFC (KFC.sg for Facebook and KFC_sg for Instagram) on your posts and make your account public.

Submissions from April 19 to 28 will stand a chance to win one pair of sneakers.

The teaser summoned the true fans:

With the brand's signature colours and slogan, "Finger lickin' good", emblazoned on the shoes, big fans can now rep their love for fried chicken with every step.

This is not the first time KFC has expanded out of the fast-food business. Previously, they made scented candles which smelled just like fried chicken, only available to fans in New Zealand.

They had also released edible fried chicken nail polish to customers in Hong Kong, available in Original and Hot & Spicy flavours.

Talk about bringin' finger lickin' good to the next level.

kimberlyfoo@asiaone.com