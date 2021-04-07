KFC's Punggol outlet suspended for food that was unclean or contained foreign matter

A KFC outlet's license has been suspended by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) for two weeks from Tuesday (April 6) as it sold food that was "unclean or contained foreign matter" over two separate incidents.

One of the incidents involved a customer finding a screw in the porridge she had ordered for breakfast.

The outlet – located at Oasis Terraces in Punggol – had accumulated 12 demerit points over a 12 month period, due to the offences committed. On top of the suspension, the outlet was fined $800.

In a statement released on its website, SFA said: "Based on track records, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have their licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled."

The statement added that all food handlers working in the suspended premises would also be required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 before they can resume work.

The agency said: "SFA takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers."

"SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act."

In addition, SFA also advised members of the public to report food establishments with poor hygiene practices that they have come across and to stop patronising them.

xavierpoh@asiaone.com