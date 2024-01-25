KG Catering suspended again for hygiene lapses

SINGAPORE — KG Catering has been suspended for two weeks, from Jan 23 to Feb 5, after accumulating 12 demerit points within a year.

The catering business, located at 171 Kampong Ampat, was also fined $3,000, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Jan 23.

The fine was imposed after the caterer committed two offences — failure to keep licensed premises free of infestation, and sale or preparation of food where it is likely to be contaminated. Each offence resulted in six demerit points.

A licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points within a year may have his licence suspended for either two weeks or four weeks, or cancelled, SFA said.

"All food handlers working in the suspended premises would also be required to re-attend and pass the Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) Food Safety Course Level 1 before they can resume work as food handlers," the agency said.

"The licensee is also required to ensure that all food hygiene officers working in the suspended premises, if there are any, re-attend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 3."

This is the second time KG Catering has been fined in under three months.

The caterer was fined $6,000 on Nov 1, 2023, for multiple hygiene violations, after 92 people had food poisoning after consuming food it prepared between Sept 20, 2022, and March 11, 2023.

As a result of this, SFA also suspended KG Catering’s food business operations from Nov 9, 2022, to Feb 1, 2023.

SFA reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers.

The agency will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act, it added.

Anyone who spots breaches of the law can report the matter via www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback or call SFA on 6805-2871.

