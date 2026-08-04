Kids spotted standing through GetGo car sunroof; firm warns against unsafe driving

Car-sharing platform GetGo has warned that users who drive unsafely could face penalties after a photo showing four young children standing through the sunroof of one of its vehicles went viral online.

The image, shared on the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Sunday (Aug 2), shows the children with their heads and upper bodies protruding from the sunroof of a black Mazda sedan bearing a GetGo decal.

The post has garnered more than 1,000 likes and over 200 reshares as at Tuesday morning.

"We are in touch with the user involved and have highlighted this offence to them," a GetGo spokesperson told The Straits Times (ST) on Monday.

In the photo, one child on the far left appears to be perched on the roof of the car, with her legs dangling inside the vehicle.

None of the children appeared to be wearing seat belts.

It is not known if the hirer of the vehicle had brought along any child restraints for the children at the time of the incident.

Checks by AsiaOne on GetGo's FAQ page show that the company does not provide child car seats or booster seats.

In response to the incident, GetGo told The Straits Times that its terms of use require all users to comply with traffic laws and operate vehicles safely at all times, including ensuring all passengers have their seat belts fastened.

The company added that it does not condone any behaviour that puts the safety of its users, drivers or other road users at risk.

It said appropriate action would be taken based on its policies, depending on the severity of the offence, reported ST.

In serious cases, a user's account may be suspended immediately pending investigations, while repeat offenders could also be banned from using the platform.

Under GetGo's terms and conditions, hirers are responsible for any breach of traffic rules, parking rules and regulations during their booking period.

Under Singapore's Road Traffic Act, all drivers and passengers of a motor vehicle must wear seat belts.

Drivers must also ensure passengers below 1.35m in height are secured with an approved child restraint or body-restraining seat belt.

The company said that investigations are ongoing, but it is unclear if GetGo has made a police report over the incident.

AsiaOne has reached out to GetGo for more information.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com