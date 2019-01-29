Kind cabby offered Belinda Lee and Jayley Woo free rides to send off Aloysius Pang

Uncle Ricky offered free rides to the crematorium to her and fellow actresses Jayley Woo, Hayley Woo and Julie Tan.

They say that a kind heart never goes unnoticed and a kind act is never forgotten.

One taxi driver's kind act during a time of mourning is now warming hearts on Instagram.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (Jan 29), TV host-actress Belinda Lee shared her experience with Uncle Ricky, a compassionate 73-year-old cabby who ferried her and her friends to Mandai crematorium last Sunday to send off late actor Aloysius Pang.

The 28-year-old succumbed to grave injuries sustained in a military exercise in New Zealand on Jan 23. His memorial and funeral took place over the weekend.

The first photo showed the cast of Tiger Mum, a 2015 Channel 8 drama series starring Huang Biren and Yao Wenlong. Belinda also acted in the drama, along with Jayley Woo and Aloysius Pang.

The second photo was a selfie she took with Uncle Ricky.

According to Belinda, Uncle Ricky insisted on giving her and fellow actresses Jayley Woo, Hayley Woo, and Julie Tan free rides to and back from the crematorium.

"Uncle Ricky even said that it was a privilege to be able to do something for Aloysius," she wrote.

"It's amazing how sometimes strangers are more willing to extend a helping hand during a difficult time like this than those whom you might have known for a long time but have chosen to deny you."

"Never allow unpleasant incidents to make you lose faith in humankind. There is still love in this world."

Other celebrities such as Joanna Dong and Huang Biren have also commented on Belinda's post.

