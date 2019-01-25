Aloysius Pang's NS mate remembers actor's kindness and competence

It's been an honour serving with Aloysius Pang, so says a fellow NSman.

We've heard fellow celebrities pay tribute, politicians offer their condolences and the heartbreak of a girlfriend.

Now a comrade who was in New Zealand with Aloysius when he was killed in a military accident has shared his impressions of the late actor.

Yap Baofa, a signaller in Aloysius' battalion, described in a Facebook post an Aloysius we've come to know since he died on Jan 23 - hardworking, trustworthy and overall just a good human being.

Accompanied by a picture of a black ribbon, here's the post:

Yap illustrates how his opinion of Aloysius evolved over the years serving in the same reservist unit.

He believed that the actor was the proverbial National Service (NS) slacker and that the feelings were mutual.

"I always had the impression he's the guy who does nothing, sits in the tonner and seldom gets called up for duties."

Aloysius was an armament technician in the 268th Battalion Singapore Artillery, while Yap's vocation crossed paths with the former.

This overseas in-camp training (ICT) changed Yap's view of Aloysius.

"For the three days I was out in the field, I heard my MTO (Military Transport Officer) kept calling for Aloysius for advice. He is well trusted by the team, knows his stuff, giving very clear advices and suggestions to our MTO on what actions to take on the repair of the guns."

Apart from highlighting Aloysius' expertise, Yap then shared anecdotes of the kind of person the actor was.

"I remember him being the guy who brings me my meals, as I'm still in the signaller seat manning comms (communications).

"I remember him being the guy who looks up at me when I changed the antenna on top of the Bronco (vehicle) when it was raining to make sure I don't fall.

"I remember him, being the guy that when I sprained my leg this ICT and was about to be sent back to camp, the guy who carried my field pack, rifle and helmet to me."

It is one thing to hear eulogies from friends and family, and - as most Singaporeans who have served NS would attest to - another to hear one from a fellow soldier.

Yap declined to comment when contacted, except to say that he did not expect his post to go viral.

Aloysius' body is expected to arrive in Singapore today. His management announced that a farewell event will be held from Saturday noon to Sunday noon at 82A MacPherson Lane.

