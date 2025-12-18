'His steady kindness stood out': SBS bus driver lauded for helping passenger pay fare

A bus captain has earned praise for his act of kindness towards a passenger who did not have cash to pay for her fare.

SBS Transit shared the incident which occurred last month on their Facebook page on Wednesday (Dec 17).

The post included a personal note from a passenger named JJ, who had been on bus captain Yong Pui Kit's vehicle, and described how Yong displayed "exceptional kindness and professionalism".

In the post, the public transport operator described how Yong had been driving bus service 59 on Nov 18 when JJ's bank card did not work.

Instead of rushing him along, Yong remained patient and calm, explaining the other payment options clearly in addition to the correct fare needed.

"His tone was calm, reassuring, and genuinely helpful," JJ said.

Shortly after he sat down, JJ noticed another female passenger whose bank card also did not work.

Chow quickly paid for her fare even before she could find someone to borrow cash from, reassuring her that "such things can happen to anyone", said JJ.

"He made a difference not just to one passenger, but to everyone who witnessed his actions," JJ said, adding that Chow "is a shining example of values we hope to see in our public transport system".

Chow described his quiet act of kindness as "a small thing", saying that he was glad to help a passenger in need.

According to SBS Transit, his warm and humble attitude has earned him four public commendations in the one year that he has been driving with the operator.

"In a world where people are often in a hurry, his steady kindness stood out," SBS Transit said.

[[nid:726841]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com