Kitchener Road fatal brawl: 22-year-old charged with murder, 5 others with rioting

Six individuals were charged on Monday (23 Sept) for their suspected involvement in the murder of 25-year-old Dhinessh Vasie after a fatal brawl near Kitchener Road.

Among them was 22-year-old Muhammad Sajid Saleem, who was given the capital charge.

The other five - three men and two women - received charges of rioting, reported CNA.

They are: Satish Jason Prabahas, 23, Kirrthik Roshan Prem Ananth, 22, Pradave Shashi Kumar, 20, Nur Diyana Harun Al Rasheed, 24, and Kasthuri Kallidas Marimuthu, 24.

Two women were heard wailing when Sajid's murder charge was read out to him at State Court, reported The Straits Times.

The six were charged after a fight broke out near Kim San Leng eating House at Verdun Road on Sept 22 at about 4am.

Police said they received a call for assistance at about 4.05am on Sunday, where two men, aged 24 and 25, were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The 25-year-old subsequently died.

According to the charge sheets, at least one of them was allegedly armed with a deadly weapon during the riot, which resulted in the injury of three others, reported CNA.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty, while the offence of rioting armed with deadly weapon carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and caning.

Women, however, cannot be caned.

All six were remanded for further investigation and are expected to return to court next week.

