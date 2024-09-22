Blood splatters on pavement: 1 dead, another injured after fight near Kitchener Road

SINGAPORE - A brawl near Kim Sam Leng Eating House along Verdun Road on Sept 22 left one man dead and another injured.

By 9am on the same day, a large police cordon stretching from Novotel Hotel at Kitchener Road to the perimeter of Mustafa Centre and Sam Leong Road had been set up.

Evidence cards were placed by slippers left strewn on a trail from Kim Sam Leng Eating House to the alley behind nearby Sam Leong Street Chicken Rice restaurant. Both establishments were closed.

Bloodstains were also splattered on the pavement outside Novotel Hotel.

Over 10 police officers were gathered outside Kim Sam Leng Eating House at around 10 am, and at least one police officer stood guard at each section of the large cordoned area.

The Straits Times has contacted the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force for more information.

This is a developing story.

