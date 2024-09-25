Kitchener Road murder: 4 men to be charged for filming, taunting police

SINGAPORE – Four men, aged between 32 and 44, will be charged on Sept 25 for allegedly causing public nuisance and using abusive language against police officers.

In a statement on Sept 24, the police said officers were preserving a murder scene in Sam Leong Road on Sept 22 at about 5.10am when the four men approached the cordoned-off area and tried to cross the police tape.

They were advised to take an alternative route.

Three of the men then allegedly taunted and used abusive language against the officers, while the fourth man filmed the interactions with his mobile phone.

The officers tried to de-escalate the situation, and the men eventually left via the alternative route, but only after much persuasion, said the police.

A video of the incident later made the rounds on social media.

In the video, three men can be seen engaged in a verbal dispute with two police officers standing on the other side of a police cordon. A third officer later arrives and can be seen gesturing as he appears to try and de-escalate the situation.

Through investigations, the police identified the four men, and they were arrested on Sept 23.

The offence of using abusive language against a public servant carries a jail term of up to 12 months, a fine of up to $5,000, or both. The offence of causing public nuisance carries a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to $2,000, or both.

