Singaporean activist Kokila Annamalai to be charged with failing to comply with POFMA correction order

37-year-old Singaporean activist Kokila Annamalai will be charged on April 23 (Thursday) for failing to comply with a correction direction issued under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) in 2024.

In her posts, Annamalai alleged that the Government schedules and stays executions arbitrarily without regard for due legal process.

She also claimed that the State does not bear the legal burden of proving a drug trafficking charge against an accused person.

The posts were published on October 2 and October 3, 2024, on Annamalai's Facebook and X accounts.

Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam had earlier instructed the POFMA office to issue a correction direction to the 37-year-old on October 5, 2024. It is alleged that she did not comply with the correction.

This does not require Annamalai to remove or make edits to her original posts, though she is required to publish a correction notice, providing access to the correct facts on the Government's Factually website.

Annamalai will be charged with one count of failing to comply with the correction direction, without reasonable excuse.

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