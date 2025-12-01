Sin Ming monastery allowed to partially reopen following checks: BCA

Six days after a section of the roof at Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery along Bright Hill Road partially collapsed, initial investigations and checks have been completed and parts of the building allowed to reopen.

In the aftermath of incident, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) had closed off two buildings from public access for safety reasons.

Kong Meng San Pork Kark See Monastery was then ordered to appoint a professional engineer to investigate the collapse, advise on the necessary precautionary measures, and recommend permanent rectification works.

In a statement on Monday (Dec 1), a BCA spokesperson said they have checked the main roof structure of the Venerable Hong Choon Memorial Hall and that it remains "structurally sound" with no signs of distress.

The authority also noted that fallen debris and dangling roof pieces have been removed.

"As of Nov 30, BCA has allowed the Abbot's Hall and Levels 1 to 3 of the Venerable Hong Choon Memorial Hall to reopen.

"Level 4 of the Venerable Hong Choon Memorial Hall will remain closed while detailed checks and rectification works are carried out," the BCA spokesperson said.

BCA also stated that they are continuing with detailed investigations and will take appropriate enforcement action if any breaches of statutory duties are identified.

The authority also reminded building owners to maintain exterior building features, including roofs, and ensure that they are securely affixed to their buildings.

