Passenger grateful after MRT staff retrieve earring dropped inside escalator: 'Didn't expect to ever see it again'

A passenger finally recovered her missing earring after two weeks thanks to the unwavering persistence of the Kovan MRT station staff.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (April 19), SBS Transit shared details of the incident which occurred earlier in March when a passenger dropped her earring while on the escalator at Kovan MRT station.

The passenger reported the missing earring to the assistant station manager, De Torres Jose Ma Paz, who immediately stopped the escalator and carried out a thorough check to help find it.

De Torres was unable to find the earring and told the passenger that it likely fell into an area under the escalator that could only be accessed during maintenance works.

He assured her that he would personally follow up with the maintenance team and keep her updated.

It was only two weeks later that a contractor spotted the earring during a maintenance check, which prompted De Torres to contact the passenger with the good news.

"I always aim to serve every commuter to the best of my ability and be helpful to everyone," he said.

The passenger, Bhelinda Hilot, also made a separate Facebook post on March 21 about the incident, and how she "didn't expect to ever see it again".

She wrote: "What stands out isn't just the recovery, but how systematic everything was. I reported it, they logged it, maintenance followed through, and someone actually made sure it got back to me. That kind of end-to-end accountability is rare."

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dana.leong@asiaone.com