Kpod abuser who drove against traffic and caused Bencoolen accident to be charged

A 31-year-old man got behind the wheel of a car after using etomidate-laced e-vaporisers, commonly known as Kpods.

He then allegedly drove against traffic along the one-way Supreme Court Lane and later caused a collision with another vehicle along Bras Basah Road.

The motorist will be charged in court on Thursday (Dec 18) for driving under the influence of a drug and for dangerous driving. It is the first time a person is being charged for a traffic offence involving etomidate abuse, said the police on Wednesday.

The incident occurred between 5.40pm and 6.30pm on July 14.

After the man drove through Supreme Court Lane, he made his way to Bras Basah Road, where he drove straight through a traffic junction along the busy road despite being on a right turn-only lane.

Even though he was in the path of another car, the driver allegedly did not slow down and collided with the car on Bras Basah Road near Bencoolen Street.

The police said that officers responding to the incident observed that the man's speech was slurred and his eyelids were drooping.

When questioned, his responses were delayed, and he could not coherently recount how the accident happened. He screened negative for alcohol on a handheld breathanalyser test.

Officers found three e-vaporisers and a packet of contraband cigarettes in his car. The man was arrested, and etomidate was detected in his blood sample subsequently analysed by the Health Sciences Authority.

'Fortunate no one was injured'

The police said that etomidate — classified as a Class C drug on Sept 1 — impaired the driver's judgement, resulting in him driving dangerously and colliding into another vehicle.

"It was fortunate that no one was injured," stated the force.

"The police will take very tough action against motorists who drive under the influence of drugs, psychoactive substances, intoxicating substances or alcohol."

For driving under the influence of a drug, first-time offenders can be fined between $2,000 to $10,000, jailed up to 12 months, or both.

Repeat offenders can be fined $5,000 to $20,000, jailed up to two years, or both. Offenders may be disqualified from driving all classes of vehicle.

For dangerous driving, first-time offenders can be fined up to $5,000, jailed up to 12 months, or both. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to two years, or both. Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicle.

