KTV alibi for hire: Trolls offering services on Carousell for $500

When there's demand, there's supply.

Some enterprising folks (or trolls) have taken to Carousell to offer their "KTV alibi" services "just pho you".

This follows the surge in Covid-19 cases linked to several KTV lounges this week.

Those with $100 to $500 to spare can try hiring these folks to help them cover up for their secret rendezvous – secretly hoping that their significant others would not make them kneel on durian shells as punishment.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Carousell

Of the listings that AsiaOne found, the most expensive one pays attention to detail, saying: "We will go deep into the details so we can be convincing."

For the cash-strapped, some have suggested a more innocuous alternative — telling their bae they visited that satay stall in Toa Payoh.

https://t.co/lUviExHWNH



Satay stall assistant infected with Covid19. He visited KTV on Sunday. Toa Payoh Lorong 5 food centre closed, all workers to be tested for Covid19. pic.twitter.com/cfmj8z0uor — Hong Wei🌻 (@hwsoh) July 15, 2021

Word of warning though, you may trick your loved ones but the authorities have their eyes on you.

Psst, Covid-19 testing for those who visited these places since June 29 is confidential.

ALSO READ: K(ena) T(he) V(irus): Singapore's second biggest active Covid-19 cluster ignites rage in the form of memes

