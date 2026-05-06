'Lack of self-awareness': Singapore recruiter hits back at criticism over 'hungrier' foreigners remark

A Singapore-based recruiter has responded to online criticisms over her earlier remarks that companies prefer to hire foreign workers who are "hungrier" over locals.

Appearing on an episode of CNA's Deep Dive podcast posted on Tuesday (April 30), legal recruiter Lee Shulin said then that these foreigners are often "hungrier" than locals, adding that this reflects, in part, how some fresh graduates may lack certain necessary skills.

"The terrifying thing is that now a lot of Gen Zers, they cannot carry a conversation. And they can't even explain what they do to a stranger," she said then.

Some netizens pointed out then that her views did not reflect realities on the ground and lack nuance.

"I disagree with the statement 'foreign workers are hungrier'. They are merely more incentivised to work due to the higher exchange rate," said one netizen.

Another pointed out that the discussion left out a key representative: "But notice what's missing? Young people. Just a bunch of old folks bashing the younger generation without considering the young people's perspective."

Lee responds

Lee subsequently uploaded her response video to netizens' reactions on her TikTok account on Monday.

@theshulinlee Hard truths that triggered so many. I’m sorry (not really) but someone had to say what nobody will say! And to all of you sending me whatsapp and DMs - please comment on the CNA post… I would love some backup and support 🙃 Anyway, on a serious note. We all need to stay hungry. Hungry to learn. Hungry to improve. Hungry to pivot. Because jobs are moving. Industries are shifting. Nothing stays still. If you’re not hungry, you’re complacent. And complacency is how you get left behind. That’s why we need to stay hungry. You don’t have to like me. But ignoring reality won’t change it. Stay hungry, folks ✌️ - @theshulinlee 🤎 ♬ original sound - theshulinlee

In the video, she acknowledged that many were triggered as she had "hit a nerve".

She shared her own career vulnerability as the world in its current state of disruption is threatening many livelihoods.

"I'm worried about my livelihood and so should you," she said.

In a post on LinkedIn on Tuesday (May 4), Lee also pointed out that companies are moving headcounts out of Singapore not because they want to - because they have to.

"This isn't about one generation. Millennials, Gen Z, Gen X — complacency doesn't discriminate," she said.

She added that the current market is unforgiving and "doesn't owe you anything".

"You can be offended by this video. Or you can do something about it. But only one of those changes your future," she concluded.

'Self-entitled, lack drive'

One netizen, sharing that they have experience coaching individuals embarking on career switches, agreed with Lee's perspective on her Linkedin post.

"There is a lack of self-awareness ... Many were self-entitled, and lack the drive," they wrote.

Another netizen lamented the current state of the local workforce and blamed economic prosperity in shaping expectations that turned into feelings of entitlement without factoring in external shocks.

"Hiring and firing decisions are not made in isolation but with regional and global talent access in mind, particularly with open borders like our own," said another netizen.

"I totally agree, attitude is absolutely key. If people are getting triggered by that, it’s likely their guilt speaking," shared a netizen.

AsiaOne has reached out to Lee for comment.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com