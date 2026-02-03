Owners, drivers and others involved in driving non-compliant lorries, tampering speed limiters to be held liable: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Tuesday (Feb 3) that it will be strengthening regulatory framework around speed limiters on lorries to better deter and detect non-compliance.

A speed limiter is used to limit the maximum speed at which a heavy vehicle can travel, thereby mitigating risks they pose, which the ministry said can cause more severe consequences in the event of an accident.

Speaking in Parliament during the Second Reading of the Land Transport and Related Matters Bill on Tuesday, Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Sim Ann said that a review had found existing laws on speed limiter offences to be inadequate in deterring non-compliance, including gaps in accountability.

"We will hold owners and drivers liable for knowingly causing or permitting the use of non-compliant speed limiter-required lorries, and for tampering with installed speed limiters," said the senior minister of state.

Under the current rules, only the driver of a non-compliant lorry is punished. Similarly, only the person found tampering with speed limiters is expressly liable.

The proposed amendments will close the gaps by extending the scope of the said offences to include those who instructed or knowingly caused another person to do so. It will also include those who offer to alter speed limiters.

Deterring illegal tampering

Those who offer such illegal alteration or tampering services will also be dealt with under the proposed amendments, including prohibiting advertising of services by unauthorised parties.

Currently, only authorised agents of the Traffic Police (TP) may install or service speed limiters.

As part of the proposed amendments, such agents will also need to notify TP if they know, or have reason to believe, that a speed limiter has been tampered with or is non-compliant.

"This will enable prompt investigation and removal of non-compliant lorries from the roads," Sim Ann said.

