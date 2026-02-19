PM Wong to visit Malaysia on Feb 20, break fast with PM Anwar

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit Malaysia on Friday (Feb 20) to break fast with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.

In a statement on Thursday evening, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that his visit is at the invitation of PM Anwar.

"Prime Minister Anwar will host Prime Minister Wong to a buka puasa (break fast) meal," the statement read.

PM Wong will return to Singapore on the same day.

In a separate statement, the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the two leaders are expected to also discuss bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest, including the outcomes of the recent Leaders' Retreat held on Dec 4, 2025.

Singapore is Malaysia's second largest trading partner with total trade reaching RM402.35 billion (S$130.3 billion) last year, an increase of 1.5 per cent compared with 2024.

