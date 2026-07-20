PM Wong congratulates new British PM Andy Burnham on his appointment

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday (July 20) congratulated Andy Burnham on his appointment as the United Kingdom's new premier.

Burnham became the country's seventh prime minister in a decade after a meeting with King Charles III.

He succeeds former PM Keir Starmer who resigned following a series of missteps and judgement errors that eroded his standing within his party and the public.

Extending his well-wishes to Burnham, PM Wong wrote: "I extend my warmest congratulations on your appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

"I wish you every success as you lead the UK through this period of profound geopolitical and economic change, and as you work to build a stronger future for the British people."

Noting the "close and enduring relationship" between Singapore and the UK, PM Wong pointed to the strategic partnership between the two countries as a reflection of the breadth and depth of cooperation, which he highlighted was "built over many decades".

He expressed confidence that the relationship will continue to strengthen across a wide range of areas, including in innovation, science and technology, and defence.

Turning to the uncertainties around the world, PM Wong said that the two countries have "long demonstrated" that trusted partners can achieve more by working together.

"Singapore greatly values the UK’s continued engagement of the region, including as an Asean dialogue partner and through the Five Power Defence Arrangements.

"As Singapore assumes the Asean Chairmanship and the UK holds the G20 Presidency in 2027, we have a unique opportunity to work closely together to strengthen multilateral cooperation, and address shared global and regional challenges," PM Wong wrote.

"I look forward to meeting you soon, and to working with you to further strengthen the partnership between Singapore and the UK. I also hope to welcome you to Singapore," he added.

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editor@asiaone.com