PM Wong congratulates To Lam on re-election as leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday (Jan 26) congratulated Vietnam's To Lam following his re-election as the general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam last Friday (Jan 23).

Lam has been party chief since mid-2024 when he replaced the late general secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who died at the age of 80.

In his congratulatory letter, PM Wong, who is also the People's Action Party's secretary-general, extended his "warmest congratulations" to the party chief.

He noted that relations between Singapore and Vietnam are underpinned by a shared vision to build mutually beneficial ties for the prosperity of both countries and its people.

"We have developed strong ties in the economic, political, and people-to-people spheres.

"The elevation of our bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership during your official visit to Singapore in March 2025 was a significant milestone. It has given us impetus to further grow our engagement," PM Wong said in his letter.

He added that Lam's re-election is testament to the trust and confidence placed by the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Vietnamese people in his leadership.

"Under your leadership, Vietnam has accelerated its economic growth, social development, and regional and international integration," he said.

PM Wong added that he looks forward to working closely with the re-elected Vietnamese leader on bilateral relations, regional and international issues.

