'New chapter in bilateral partnership': PM Wong wraps up trip to Timor Leste, says Singapore can expand cooperation

Singapore and Timor-Leste can expand their cooperation and build on existing partnerships, with Singapore poised to provide additional support to the newest Asean member, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Speaking to the media on Friday (July 3) at the end of his two-day official visit to Timor-Leste, PM Wong said the two nations are "opening a new chapter in our bilateral partnership".

"We are adding substance to our relationship, and I'm sure that will continue to grow over time, and so the cooperation is stronger than ever," he said, adding that healthcare and education are just two areas in which partnership has been deepened.

Timor-Leste's participation in Asean will also create more opportunities for cooperation, said PM Wong.

Singapore's relationship with Timor-Leste "goes back a long way", he said, explaining that the city-state has supported Timor-Leste's nation-building journey since 1999.

"The visit now comes at the natural point when they have become a full member of Asean. I think this is a good occasion to visit and to elevate our partnership and to do more together," he added.

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Singapore is also supporting Timor-Leste's integration into Asean, by upgrading the Singapore Timor-Leste Asean Readiness Support (eSTARS) package, which was launched in July 2025 when Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao visited the city-state.

"Our next phase is to help Timor-Leste not just benefit but also contribute as an Asean member," PM Wong said, highlighting Dili's ambition to chair Asean in 2029, which is a "significant responsibility and undertaking".

One such way Singapore is providing support is by offering attachments for their officials to Singapore's Asean chairmanship team next year, so that they understand and learn first hand what it means to host Asean meetings and to chair Asean.

PM Wong also highlighted the investment potential of Timor-Leste, saying there is "a lot of room for optimism".

"They are a young nation, youthful population, they have the resources, they have the potential to grow much more than where they are now."

At the same time, he emphasised that businesses have to understand the complexities of emerging markets before investing.

"Governments cannot guide businesses in making these decisions, but I am encouraged when I engage the Singaporean community," he added.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com