PM Wong to become first Singapore PM to visit Timor-Leste

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will make a two-day official visit to Timor-Leste from July 2 to 3 — the first by a Singapore head of government to the Southeast Asian country.

The trip also marks PM Wong's first visit to Timor-Leste as prime minister and reciprocates Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao's official visit to Singapore in July 2025, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Wednesday (July 1).

While there, PM Wong will attend an official welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace and call on Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta.

He will also meet with PM Gusmao, witness the signing of an agreement to establish bilateral consultations, and hold a joint press conference.

During the visit, PM Gusmao will host Wong to a state banquet lunch, while President Ramos-Horta will confer on him the Order of Timor-Leste (Grand Collar).

The award recognises Singapore's contributions to Timor-Leste's national development and support for the country's membership in the Association of Southeast Nations (Asean).

Timor-Leste was officially admitted to Asean in October 2025 as the bloc's 11th member.

PM Wong is also scheduled to meet Singaporeans based in Dili, Timor-Leste's capital city, where 50 to 60 Singaporeans are currently living and working.

Ties between the two countries precede Timor-Leste's independence in 2002. Between 1999 and 2012, Singapore contributed over 1,000 military personnel — including medical teams and combat peacekeepers — as well as equipment such as Landing Ship Tanks and helicopters, as part of international peacekeeping efforts there.

In 2000, the Singapore Police Force also deployed police officers as part of the United Nations civilian police contingent and helped set up the East Timor Police Service.

In 2025, Timor-Leste was Singapore’s 126th largest trading partner, with total trade amounting to S$72.6 million, consisting mostly of Singapore’s exports to Timor-Leste.

Singapore formally established its resident Embassy in Dili in April 2024 and appointed its first resident Ambassador to Dili in April this year.

PM Wong will be accompanied by his wife Loo Tze Lui, Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, as well as officials from the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong will serve as the Acting Prime Minister in PM Wong's absence.

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editor@asiaone.com