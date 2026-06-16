'They're a very difficult team to support': PM Wong says he roots for Tottenham Hotspur

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has revealed that he is a lifelong Tottenham Hotspur supporter.

In an Instagram video on Monday (June 15), PM Wong can be seen chatting about football and the Fifa World Cup with a man clad in a red jersey at a hawker centre.

They even grabbed each other's hands after discovering their shared loyalty to a football team in the English Premier League (EPL), though PM Wong admitted being a Spurs fan is not easy as "they're a very difficult team to support".

He was referring to the ups and downs of the football club, which he had supported from very young, and when "they almost got relegated" to a lower division.

He added: "They try, try, try but very little success."

Recalling some of Spurs' stars from his younger days, PM Wong named Garth Crooks, Glenn Hoddle and Osvaldo (Ossie) Ardiles.

When the other man suggested Spurs could fare better in the coming EPL season, PM Wong laughed it off and said: "You're very optimistic."

The prime minister also shared that he had not watched the World Cup match between the United States and Paraguay last Friday, which the Americans won 4-1.

"The matches are too early in the morning," he said.

PM Wong's Instagram post has been viewed more than half a million times, garnering over 16,000 likes.

In the comments section, Spurs supporters responded with "COYS", an acronym for the football club's famous rallying cry Come On You Spurs.

"Tottenham Hotspurs fans are very loyal. They are loyal and dependable people," wrote one user.

One netizen cheekily tagged Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam, who is known to be an Arsenal supporter.

In a Facebook post on May 20, Shanmugam celebrated Arsenal's fourth EPL win after 22 years by thanking Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta and the team.

He wrote: "Long-suffering fans (including a minister) no longer have to say: 'Maybe next year'."

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com