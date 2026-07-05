PM Wong to visit Jakarta on July 6 for Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will make a one-day visit to Jakarta, Indonesia on Monday (July 6) for the annual Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat.

The annual meeting will be their second in their current capacities, after PM Wong and Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto took up their present posts in May 2024 and October 2024, respectively.

"The leaders' retreat reaffirms the deep and enduring bilateral ties between Singapore and Indonesia, and the commitment by both governments to deepening bilateral cooperation," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Sunday.

According to PMO, PM Wong and President Prabowo will explore pathways to strengthen collaboration in areas of mutual interest and benefit for the two countries, and exchange perspectives on regional and global developments.

They will also be receiving updates on bilateral projects undertaken since the last leaders' retreat held in June 2025.

Singapore and Indonesia have six bilateral economic working groups in six specific areas: investments, manpower, transport, agribusiness, tourism, and the Batam, Bintan, and Karimun region and other special economic zones.

At last year's retreat, the two leaders witnessed the exchange of cooperation agreements in areas such as food safety, green economy, and human resources development.

In 2025, Singapore's investment of US$17.4 billion (S$22.5 billion) was Indonesia's highest, accounting for about 30.9 per cent of all foreign direct investments entering the country.

PM Wong will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, and Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology Tan See Leng.

Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam will be the Acting Prime Minister during PM Wong's absence.

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editor@asiaone.com