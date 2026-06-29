'Serious and systemic lapses': MOH revokes licence of LC Nursing Home, 2nd in 2 weeks

The Ministry of Health (MOH) issued a notice to revoke LC Nursing Home's licence on Monday (June 29), over what it described as "serious and systemic lapses".

The 93-bed facility, located in Siglap, will have its licence revoked from November 23.

This means that it will not be able to provide nursing home services at the said premises from the given date, the ministry stated.

Explaining why the revocation is not immediate, MOH said this considers the time required to transfer the 78 existing residents to other nursing homes.

Meanwhile, the ministry has deployed an interim care team from Vanguard Healthcare to LC Nursing Home to safeguard the safety and well-being of the residents.

It added that this will ensure that they continue to receive proper care throughout the process.

'Serious view' of lapses found in two nursing homes

Referring to the recent revocation of Windsor Convalescent Home's licence announced on June 18, and now LC Nursing Home, MOH said it takes a serious view of the lapses found.

It reminded operators that regulatory actions will be taken if licensees or key appointment holders are found to have fallen short of regulatory requirements to deliver safe, adequate and appropriate care.

MOH also stated that it intends to share the findings with the sector at a suitable platform and work with the the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) to enhance support available for the sector.

This includes training to equip the sector with the necessary skillsets to adhere to the required standards of care, it said.

What MOH uncovered

During its audit of LC Nursing Home in November and December last year, MOH said it found "serious and systemic" non-compliance with the Healthcare Services Act.

The home was then given the opportunity to correct these non-compliances, with MOH enforcing stricter and closer monitoring.

This was before assessing whether further regulatory action was necessary, the ministry stated.

However, during a subsequent audit in April this year, the home still failed to fully implement rectifications of the lapses, with new and repeated non-compliances with the Act.

According to MOH, the non-compliances were across four main areas:

Inadequate clinical and nursing care Failure to provide adequate basic care to residents Inadequate infection prevention and control measures Failure to ensure a safe environment

For example, the audit found that the home failed to adhere to wound care protocols, and had poor medication management, including medication errors and administration of medication by care staff without suitable credentials.

Food hygiene practices and safe food processes were also not adhered to when conducting meal preparation for residents.

Instances of not implementing infection prevention and control measures, and poor maintenance of infrastructure and environment, with multiple hazards posing injury risks to both residents and staff, were also detected.

Following the latest round of audit, the home was informed on June 2 of the ministry's intention to revoke its licence, with 14 days given to submit representations for the ministry's consideration.

However, although the home acknowledged MOH's findings in its representations, it only provided a "very brief" plan on its remedial actions.

"The plan provided by LC Nursing Home was very brief, without clear milestones set, and did not provide sufficient assurance," the ministry added.

The decision to revoke the licence was made after MOH had assessed that the home is unable to provide nursing home services safely.

Vanguard Healthcare's care team will now work with AIC to make arrangements for the residents to be transferred to other nursing homes.

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