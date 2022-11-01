Leadership change in CNB as new chief takes over

From today, there will be a leadership change in the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) with Sam Tee Chong Fui helming the drug enforcement agency.

Formerly the deputy commander of Clementi Police Division and the Police Coast Guard, Tee will be taking over the reins from Ng Ser Song, who will be retiring after a 35-year career in the Home Team on Nov 6.

To mark the upcoming leadership change in CNB, a Change of Command ceremony was held at the Police Cantonment Complex today (Nov 1) where Tee, 52, took over the CNB Command Mace from Ng, 60.

In his 27 years of service with the Home Team, Tee previously served as the deputy commander of Clementi Police Division, deputy commander of Police Coast Guard, commander of Airport Police Division and commander of Traffic Police.

Tee also served as the senior director of the Joint Operations Group in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) until his appointment as director of CNB (Designate) on 15 August 2022.

Over at MHA, Tee led his team to develop a framework and introduce laws to deal with foreign interference in Singapore's domestic politics, in particular through hostile information campaigns.

"He also led the secretariat team that supported the Homefront Crisis Executive Group and the Multi-Ministry Task Force to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic," said MHA in a press release.

Zero tolerance stance towards drugs

Ng, who had led CNB for more than 10 years, has been a strong advocate of Singapore's zero tolerance stance towards drugs.

Under his tenure in CNB, there have been several successful joint operations with international partners against overseas-based syndicates supplying drugs to Singapore with more than 20 drug syndicates dismantled each year.

In April 2021, for example, CNB seized over 40kg of drugs including record amounts of cannabis and heroin with an estimated street value of more than $2.3 million.

"This was a significant amount of drugs that was removed from circulation in Singapore – sufficient to feed the addiction of more than 12,000 drug abusers for a week," MHA said.

Reflecting on his tenure as Director CNB, Ng said: "I leave the CNB family with fond memories and relationships with colleagues and co-workers that will continue forward.

"I have absolute faith that CNB will remain a formidable force that ensures a Singapore without drugs, where everyone can live, work and play safely."

