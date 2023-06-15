'Leave people alone': TikToker under fire for knocking on residents' doors asking about their occupation

How does one get to live in Singapore's richest neighbourhood?

Well, a TikToker and YouTuber with the username Playboibrendy started a quest to find out more, and recently posted a number of videos about his visit to Nassim Road.

To the uninitiated, this is a well-heeled neighbourhood famous for its palatial and luxurious Good Class Bungalows.

In a recent TikTok video posted on June 12, Playboibrendy can be seen going from door to door ringing the bells of these luxurious homes to ask for an interview with the home owners to find out about their occupation.

Unfortunately, most of these home owners were not home, and the door bells were answered by their helpers, most who turned him away.

After speaking to two helpers, he said: "Just as predicted, we will be speaking to a lot of maids today."

When his interview was not going as planned, Playboibrendy tried asking some helpers about their home owners and as expected, most were reluctant to share that information.

Some helpers simply gave vague answers that their home owners are working in the finance industry, a business owner or holding a director position.

Aware that they are not forthcoming with their responses, Playboibrendy said: "It is okay, I understand why they would be private."

After going to some seven houses, a home owner finally answered the door bell but once again, was reluctant to participate in his interview.

Respecting the home owner's decision, Playboibrendy walks away and shared: " It is important to learn to take no for an answer."

Relentless in his quest, he approaches more houses and by the end of his 12-minute YouTube video, he failed to get any home owner along that road to share their personal information.

Appalled by the content creator's videos, many netizens online were unhappy about Playboibrendy's modus operandi with one commenting: "Leave people alone!"

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Playboibrendy

Some even pointed out that he was lucky no one called the police on him.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Playboibrendy

In response to the comments, he said: "People go door to door selling stuff and asking [for] donations all the time. I am just asking questions. Stop being soft and overreacting."

Despite the backlash, some enjoyed his content and found it funny.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Playboibrendy

